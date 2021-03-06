Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at the lower-order Indian batsmen after Washington Sundar fails to reach maiden Test ton

After coming close to notching up his first-ever Test ton on a couple of occasions, Washington Sundar was closer than ever to the landmark in the 4th Test against England.

During the Indian innings, Washington Sundar was batting on 96 when the team's lower-order collapsed in quick succession, preventing him from reaching triple figures.

Axar Patel, who has batting on 43, was run out on the last ball of the 114th over, leaving Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj to try and help Washington Sundar reach his century. However, both players got out for a duck in quick succession and Sundar was stranded on 96. The situation resulted in a funny reaction from Wasim Jaffer on Twitter.

"Axar, Ishant and Siraj, the next time they meet Washington's father at a function," he wrote while sharing a picture from the movie 3 Idiots.

However, Wasim Jaffer also had some words of encouragement for Washington Sundar. Jaffer wrote that the unbeaten 96 was no less than a hundred and applauded Sundar for the efforts.

"But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played," wrote Jaffer.

India was bowled out for 365 runs in the innings while taking a lead of 160 runs. Rishabh Pant was the only Indian player to register a century during the innings.

Axar, Ishant and Siraj next time they meet Washington's father at a function😅

But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played @Sundarwashi5 👏👏 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/V6qRXBbwfl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 6, 2021

Advertisement

Washington Sundar's father expressed disappointment when he missed out on a century in Australia

Earlier in 2021, during the tour of Australia, Washington Sundar mustered 62 runs in his maiden Test innings in Brisbane. In the context of the game, it was a vital knock that helped Team India reduce the first-innings deficit to just 33 runs.

However, Washington's father, M Sundar expected his son to go on to get a century during the innings. He expressed his disappointment that his son didn't go for the attack while batting with the lower-order batsmen.

"I am disappointed he did not get a 100. When Siraj came, he should have hit fours and sixes. He is capable of that. He should have gone for sixes. He could have gone for pulls and big hits. Perhaps, he thought of trying to come close to Australia's total, as the deficit was very less," said Washington Sundar's father.