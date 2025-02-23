Wasim Jaffer shares classic Bollywood reference ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared a clip from the famous Bollywood movie 'Karan Arjun' ahead of the blockbuster India-Pakistan match in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The arch-rivals will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

The superhit movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan revolved around two brothers and their mother's revenge story. Jaffer posted a video of the song 'Yeh Bandhan Toh,' labeling one brother as India and the other as Pakistan while referencing the mother's character to broadcaster Star Sports.

Expressing his excitement for the marquee clash, Jaffer wrote:

"It's that time again."

India kicked off their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh on February 20. Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a massive 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the inaugural match of the tournament on February 19.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side must win the match against Rohit Sharma and company to remain afloat in the tournament. An exciting affair is on the cards as the two Asian teams will battle it out in front of a sold-out stadium.

"I feel don't fix it if it ain't broken" - Aakash Chopra on India's possible playing XI for IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the Men in Blue don't need to change their playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan.

He predicted that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh would continue to warm the bench, given that Harshit Rana did well with a three-wicket haul against Bangladesh. The former player said (via his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra'):

"Is there any scope for change? I feel don't fix it if it ain't broken. To be fair, everyone has done well. I don't see any change in the Indian team. There was a question about whether Arshdeep Singh could play. I think that debate has also ended now. Arshdeep won't get a chance to play."

He added:

"You will see Harshit Rana and (Mohammed) Shami only bowling. Another thinking could be to play Varun Chakaravarthy for Jaddu. However, why should you play him? When Jaddu played against England, he took six wickets in two matches. Will you change if he didn't pick up a wicket in one match?"

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami were the top performers for India in their opening match against Bangladesh. Shami claimed his sixth ODI five-wicket haul, while Gill notched up his eighth century in the format and remained unbeaten on 101.

