Wasim Jaffer shares emotional message for Kuldeep Yadav

Wasim Jaffer has shared a heartwarming message on Twitter for Indian left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The former Indian opener was among many cricketers who were shocked at the exclusion of the 26-year-old from Team India's playing XI for the first Test against England in Chennai.

With the likes of Ravindra Jadeja injured, many including Wasim Jaffer thought Kuldeep Yadav would finally get his Test call-up after a gap of two years. However, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and all-rounder Washington Sundar were preferred ahead of the wrist-spinner.

Wasim Jaffer felt that it was a very harsh call to leave out someone of Kuldeep Yadav's caliber. Nevertheless, he urged the 26-year-old not to get disheartened as he had full faith in Kuldeep's ability. Jaffer took to Twitter to express his emotions and this is what he had to say:

Can't help but feel sad for@imkuldeep18 Since August he's been travelling from one bio-bubble to another, but haven't really got a chance to showcase his talent. But don't lose hope Kuldeep. You have done it before and I'm sure given an opportunity you will do it again#INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 7, 2021

The curious case of Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav last played a Test match in January 2019

Kuldeep Yadav made his Test debut against Australia in Dharamsala in 2017. He picked up a four-wicket haul to help Team India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Great things were destined for the wrist-spinner, but he has only played six Tests till now, picking up 24 wickets.

Team India is trying their best to protect Kuldeep Yadav from injury by not playing him ever. #INDvENG — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 5, 2021

Advertisement

Despite impressing on most occasions, Kuldeep Yadav hasn't got the consistent chances that he deserves. He played his previous Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2019 and picked up a five-wicket haul.

Head coach Ravi Shastri had hailed the wrist-spinner and termed him as India's first-choice in overseas conditions. However, it's baffling to see that the 26-year-old hasn't played a single Test since that performance in Sydney.

He didn't get a chance to play in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, even when both of India's premier spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja - were injured before the Gabba Test.

In a press conference before the Chennai Test, skipper Virat Kohli explained that seaming conditions away from home didn't allow the Indian team to play Kuldeep.

But he assured the wrist-spinner that he would get consistent opportunites in their home season.

When Kuldeep Yadav plays his 7th Test match, a debutant should present him with his cap.#IndvEng — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) February 5, 2021

Advertisement

This makes Kuldeep Yadav's absence from India's current playing XI even more astonishing. Many felt had he been a part of the Indian team, the visitors would not have scored a mammoth 578 runs in their first innings.

Only time will tell whether Kuldeep Yadav gets a long rope in Test cricket.