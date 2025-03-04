Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious meme on Travis Head ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has summed up Indian fans' fears by sharing a meme on Australian opener Travis Head ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy match between the two teams. The blockbuster knockout clash will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Head played a key role in Australia's victories over India in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final and the 2023 ODI World Cup final. The southpaw played a 163-run knock from 174 balls in his team's 209-run victory in the WTC final against Rohit Sharma and Co.

He also shattered India's dream of clinching the 2023 ODI World Cup with a dazzling innings of 137 runs off 120 balls in the summit clash. His batting exploits helped Australia chase down the 241-run target with six wickets in hand.

Pointing out that the Indian fans will be wary of Head in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal, Jaffer posted on X:

"Ind fans getting excited about SF. Meanwhile the Travis inside their Head:."

Head has a fantastic record as an opener against India in ODIs. The 31-year-old has scored 226 runs across four innings at an average of 75.33.

"One guy that India will really want back in the dressing room very quickly" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Travis Head

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has noted that India would want to dismiss Travis Head cheaply in the all-important 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. He opined that the dynamic opener's wicket would be a massive moment in the encounter.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo ahead of the knockout fixture, the cricketer-turned-commentator said (as quoted by Hindustan Times):

"Somebody get Travis Head out, whoever that is. He is one guy that India will really want back in the dressing room very quickly. That is going to be the moment for me. Travis Head."

India have claimed three back-to-back victories in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Australia kicked off their campaign with a five-wicket win over England. However, their remaining two group matches didn't yield a result due to rain.

