Wasim Jaffer on Shubman Gill - “After Virat Kohli, he’ll probably be the next big batsman” 

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer was delighted after Shubman Gill finally struck his maiden Test century against Bangladesh in the first Test at Chattogram on Friday, December 16. He reckons that the opener is the next big thing in Indian cricket after legendary batter Virat Kohli.

Jaffer's comments came as Gill scored 110 off 152 balls, including three sixes and 10 boundaries. His exceptional knock stretched the team’s lead to 512, as the visitors declared at 258/2 in their second innings.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, he said:

“Well, it’s good that it came. He missed out on a couple of opportunities before but I am happy that the monkey is off his back. He’s a class player. After Virat Kohli, he’ll probably be the next big batsman that’s gonna come out of the Indian camp. He’s like a three-format player for me.”

Jaffer believes Gill can also get into the playing XI as a middle-order batter because he is equally good against both the spinners and fast bowlers. He added:

“Shubman Gill has played in the middle order for his state team. He’ll get used to it. As an opener, if you are slotted in the middle order, it’s not a big deal because you’re used to playing spin.”

“When the batters don’t perform, the bowlers get dropped” – Wasim Jaffer on KL Rahul vs Shubman Gill opening conundrum

Jaffer believes that KL Rahul being the vice-captain will keep his place in the playing XI despite scoring only 22 and 23 against Bangladesh in the Chattogram Test. So far, Rahul has scored 125 runs in three Tests this year at an average of 20.83, including a solitary fifty against South Africa.

The former opener feels that team management will drop a spinner in the second Test to accommodate regular captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury. Jaffer explained:

“It’s an old saying that when the batters don’t perform, the bowlers get dropped. So, I am guessing one bowler less and one batsman added in. We’ll see that one spinner might be less and Rohit Sharma might make way for one of the bowlers.”

With Bangladesh 42/0 at the end of Day 3, India need 10 wickets to clinch the first Test. The second Test between the two sides will begin in Mirpur next Thursday, December 22.

