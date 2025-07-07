Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan's prediction with Gautam Gambhir 'ghanta' video after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer trolled ex-England captain Michael Vaughan's prediction for the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. His hilarious dig came after the Shubman Gill-led side clinched a massive 336-run win over the English team at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Sunday, July 6.
Following England's five-wicket win at Headingley, Leeds, in the Test series opener, Vaughan predicted that Ben Stokes and Co. could seal the five-match home Test series 4-0.
Replying to the old post, Jaffer posted a video of Team India head coach ringing a bell at a stadium. The cricketer-turned-expert used a Hindi slang 'ghanta' (not possible) to roast Vaughan.
England were required to chase a daunting 608-run target in the fourth innings. The Indian bowlers rain riot, bundling out the hosts for 271. India claimed their first Test win at Edgbaston.
It was also the side's biggest-ever Test win away from home in terms of runs. Shubman Gill was adjudged the Player of the Match for his scores of 269 and 161. Akash Deep was the pick of the bowlers, bagging 10 wickets across two innings.
The English batters went down without a fight in the run chase, with keeper-batter Jamie Smith being the only saving grace. He followed his stunning unbeaten 184-run knock with a fighting effort of 88 in the fourth innings.
Michael Vaughan changes his 4-0 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy prediction after India's historic win at Edgbaston
India completely outplayed the home team at Edgbaston to complete a famous victory. Following the contest, Michael Vaughan backtracked on his 4-0 prediction by suggesting that it could now be 3-1 in England's favor.
Lauding India's spirited performance in the second Test, Michael Vaughan wrote on the microblogging platform X:
"India have been too good this week .. Outstanding performance .. My prediction is still alive .. 3-1 England ."
The action now moves to London, where India and England will lock horns in the third Test of the series. The match will be played at Lord's from July 10 to 14.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news