Wasim Jaffer wishes India luck with cryptic "Ravi" tweet

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer is known for his humorous cryptic tweets. He dished out one such tweet before the start of play on Day 5 of the fourth Test at The Oval.

Wasim Jaffer used the term "Ravi" multiple times in order to stress his point. Here is what he tweeted:

"One Ravi can't be with the team. One Ravi is with the team but not in it. But there's still one Ravi who is both with the team and in it so let's back him to win it! #ENGvsIND"

In the first sentence of the tweet, the word "Ravi" was used to refer to Ravi Shastri. The head coach had tested positive for COVID-19 and was not with the team along with the other coaching staff as they are all isolated.

The "Ravi" mentioned in the second sentence of the tweet was off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The 34-year-old has surprisingly not been played by Virat Kohli in any of the Tests against England. Wasim Jaffer and many others believe that he would have been more than handful on the deteriorating day five Oval pitch.

The final "Ravi" in the Tweet referred to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who got enough purchase from the pitch late on Day 4 to keep India interested. Wasim Jaffer believes Jadeja has a crucial role to play on Day 5 and has the ability to bowl India to victory by picking up a cluster of wickets.

India had a comparatively good day on Day 4 and were able to post a huge target of 368 runs for England. They would have surely liked a wicket or two but England's openers batted really well and returned unscathed.

Although there is a rough patch for Jadeja to work with, the pitch is still conducive to batting and all three results are possible. Day 5 thus promises to be another gripping affair of Test cricket.

