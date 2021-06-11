Wasim Jaffer wishes Team India luck ahead of Sri Lanka series using Bollywood movie reference

Wasim Jaffer once again showed off his funny side and came up with a unique way to wish Team India luck for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Jaffer shared pictures of Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan from the movies 'Gabbar' and 'Deewar', respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan is commonly referred to as 'Gabbar', and the opening batsman has been named India's captain for the Sri Lanka series. While Rahul Dravid, popularly termed 'The Wall', will travel with the team as the coach of the side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named Shikhar Dhawan's deputy, and as many as six uncapped players have been called up to the squad.

The BCCI named a relatively young side for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, which begins on July 13. This was because most senior members of the squad are currently on a tour of England for the World Test Championship final. They will then play a 5-match Test series against the hosts.

India's full squad for the Sri Lanka series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the Indian squad for the 3-match ODI series & the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in July.





Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutti Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in white-ball cricket

India have a superior head-to-head record against their Lankan counterparts in ODIs, winning 91 games. Sri Lanka have won 56 matches while one game ended in a tie and 11 yielded no results.

The Men in Blue have been a dominant force over the last few years, winning 13 of the last 15 ODI encounters between the two sides.

India also leads the head-to-head record against the island nation, in T20Is 13-5. Since 2017, the two teams have locked horns nine times in the shortest format, with India coming out on top on seven occasions. One game ended in no result while Sri Lanka won just one game in the same time period.

Despite picking a second-string side for the limited-overs series this time around, Team India will be confident of winning the 3 match-ODI and the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan: "Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country 🇮🇳 Thank you for all your wishes 🙏"

