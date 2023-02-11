"Wasn’t up to the mark" - Steve Smith laments poor first-innings batting after heavy defeat in Nagpur against India

Australia's vice-captain Steve Smith lamented the lack of a strong first-innings total after an innings and 132-run defeat against India in Nagpur in the first Test.

He reckons Australia needed a total of about 300 in the first game of the four-match series. He also praised the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel for their performances.

Australia delivered a shoddy batting performance in both innings as India's spinners ran riot in both innings to leave the visitors in tatters. After winning the toss on Day 1, the visitors failed to utilize it to the fullest, putting only 177 on the board and crumbling to 91 in the second innings.

Speaking to Star Sports after the heavy defeat, Smith believes 177 was nowhere enough on the track. He admitted that the Indian batters showed them how to bat on the pitch.

"Our batting in the first innings wasn’t up to the mark. I don’t think 170 was enough. There weren’t as many demons probably, as were today. The few of us who got in and got started didn’t go on with it. We needed to get somewhere around 300 and put pressure on Indian batters. Rohit, Jadeja, and Axar all played beautifully, and had good methods for how they went about things."

Rohit Sharma struck his first Test hundred as captain before perishing for 120, while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel made 70 and 84, respectively. The Indian captain shared two strong partnerships with KL Rahul and Jadeja. The latter earned the Player of the Match award, primarily for his fifer in the first innings.

"It’s necessary to put some pressure back on them" - Steve Smith

Smith was one of the few Australian batters to offer some resistance against the hosts in both innings. He underlined the need to put pressure on the bowlers when the situation demands, saying:

"If the wicket is good, particularly in the first innings, that’s where we have to get the bulk of the runs. In the second innings, you have got to be a little braver, and proactive, trying to put pressure back on the bowlers as much as possible."

He added:

"When they are able to bowl six balls at a batter, they really enjoy that, they feel like they are in the game. So, it’s necessary to put some pressure back on them. Try and find areas where you can get off strike."

The second Test against India starts in Delhi on February 17.

