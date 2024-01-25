"Wasn't ruthless captaincy" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Rohit Sharma introducing spin late on Day 1 of 1st IND vs ENG Test

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Team India skipper Rohit Sharma missed the trick by introducing spin late on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Manjrekar pointed out how England openers accumulated crucial runs before they were tested with spin bowling. The cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that Ben Stokes made a similar mistake by handing the ball to an inexperienced Tom Hartley ahead of Jack Leach and Joe Root.

Suggesting that both Sharma and Stokes were not ruthless with their captaincy at times on Day 1, Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

"I like to see ruthless captaincy, and Rohit Sharma bowling eight overs of seam and 41 runs on the board before the first ball of spin was bowled wasn't ruthless captaincy. In the same way, Ben Stokes giving the ball to somebody like Tom Hartley. If you had to go with spin with Yashasvi Jaiswal there as a danger player, he could have started off with Jack Leach, the more experienced spinner, and somebody like Joe Root."

Rohit Sharma threw away an impressive start, getting out after scoring 24 runs off 27 deliveries. Manjrekar reckoned that batters like Sharma can afford to trust their defence, instead of relying on just his attacking game.

Commenting on Rohit's dismissal, the former cricketer said:

"He will be very disappointed. I made the same observation that I did with Joe Root. Guys like Joe Root and Rohit Sharma, who are not insecure in defence in these kind of conditions, they can afford to not be that aggressive because when you're looking to hit the ball in the air, there is an element of risk, which is understandable for somebody who doesn't have the confidence to survive just by defending."

While Rohit Sharma failed to convert his start into a big score, his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, remained unbeaten on 76. He helped the Men in Blue finish at 119/1 at stumps on Day 1, still trailing England's 246-run total by 127 runs.

"A very, very good effort" - Sanjay Manjrekar on England's batting exploits

Sanjay Manjrekar seemed quite impressed by England's batting performance in the first innings of the Hyderabad Test. He highlighted how the visitors managed to post a decent total despite senior batter Joe Root failing to score big.

Manjrekar added:

"The way England batted and the score that they put up—now Yashasvi Jaiswal has made that score, at the moment, look inadequate. But a team batting first on a pitch like this and considering that people like Joe Root failed, that they reached 246, was I thought was a very, very good effort. I'm impressed and excited with the possibilities after seeing this performance from England."

Ben Stokes played a captain's knock, scoring 70 runs in 88 balls. His innings ended in the 65th over, courtesy of a peach of a delivery by Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

India will look to take a decent lead and then unleash the spinners on English batters in a bid to inflict an innings defeat.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App