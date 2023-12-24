[Watch] India gets off to a perfect start on Day 4 as a fantastic DRS call sees Australia's Ash Gardner back in the hut

India got their dream start on Day 4 for the one-off Test against Australia. Pooja Vastrakar trapped Ash Gardner in the pads to draw first blood.

The hosts piled the pressure from the get go with dot balls as Australia weren't able to add to their overnight lead of 46 runs. An inswinging yorker from Vastrakar made Gardner shuffle across to work it towards square leg. However, the ball hit flush on her boot and there was a loud appeal from the fielders.

While the on-field umpire adjudged it as not out, wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia was confident that it was hitting in line. Harmanpreet Kaur went for the review and the replays showed three reds, sending the fielders into delirium.

Pooja Vastrakar was ecstatic and rightly so, given just how important it was for her team not to let Ash Gardner and Annabel Sutherland get away with a big partnership. Gardner meanwhile had to walk back dejected. Here's the video of how India got it right with the DRS:

Sneh Rana & Rajeshwari Gayakwad combined to help India clean Australian tail

After Gardner's departure, the onus was on Annabel Sutherland to bat as deep as possible and add some crucial runs alongside Jess Jonassen and the rest. However, it wasn't to be as another fantastic review from the hosts saw Sutherland walk back to the hut.

The all-rounder tried to sweep a delivery from Sneh Rana, but replays showed that the ball hit her glove before lobbing straight into the hands of Yastika Bhatia for a simple caught behind. The off-spinner struck again on the very next delivery as she cleaned up Alana King with a brilliant yorker.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who was pretty unlucky on Day 3, finally picked up a couple of wickets, rattling the stumps of both Kim Garth and Lauren Cheatle. This ensured that India just need 75 runs to complete a historic first-ever Test win over Australia.

