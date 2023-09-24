[Watch] A disappointed Litton Das destroys his bat after dismissal in BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI

Bangladesh stand-in skipper Litton Das was disappointed with himself as his lean patch of form continued after being dismissed for just 6(16) in the second ODI against New Zealand in Dhaka on Saturday, September 23.

Das now has just one fifty in his last 10 ODI innings and he was understandably frustrated while walking back to the pavilion. In a viral video on X, he was seen smashing his bat multiple times and almost breaking it before entering the dressing room.

Here's a video of Litton Das' angry reaction to his dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Litton Das was involved in another controversial moment

Das was at the center of the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate after Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud ran out Ish Sodhi at the non-striker's end. During the 46th over of the New Zealand innings, Mahmud dislodged the bails in his run-up and found Sodhi, who was backing up a bit too much, short of his crease.

While Sodhi was adjudged as run out by the third umpire, Litton Das had a bit of a discussion with the on-field umpire and called the batter back by withdrawing the appeal. Sodhi gave a warm hug to Mahmud, but quite a few eyebrows were raised at that decision, especially on social media.

Many fans slammed Das for withdrawing his appeal despite ICC clearing the non-striker run out as a fair and legitimate dismissal. Ish Shodi went on to score a crucial 35 for the Kiwis and that gave them the momentum going into their bowling innings.

The leg-spinner didn't stop there as he picked up a sensational six-wicket haul to ensure Bangladesh lost the game by a huge margin of 86 runs. Das' form is a worry for Bangladesh as he is one of the dependable senior players in that batting order and they will hope he fires in the third ODI.