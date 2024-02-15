[Watch] A disappointed Rohit Sharma looks away as Shubman Gill departs for a duck in India vs England third Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma watched helplessly from the other end as Shubman Gill departed for a nine-ball duck on Day 1 of the third Test between India and England at Rajkot on Thursday.

Gill has had a penchant of pushing at deliveries with hard hands and was dismissed once again in a similar fashion. He edged a delivery from Mark Wood to Ben Foakes, who completed a simple catch to put the hosts in deep trouble.

As Shubman Gill walked back to the pavilion, the disappointment was evident on Rohit Sharma's face, as he had opted to bat first and wanted to get his team off to a good start. Here's the video:

Gill was fresh off a fabulous hundred in Visakhapatnam and is the most experienced batter in the lineup after Rohit. He would be gutted that he wasn't able to back up his previous performance with another big score.

India rocked early despite winning toss

Rohit would have felt that he had won an important toss when he opted to bat first, as Rajkot has traditionally been one of the best batting venues in the country. However, England will be thrilled to have picked three wickets in the first hour.

The hosts didn't help their cause either, as each dismissal was due to poor shot selection. Yashasvi Jaiswal got India going with a boundary off the first ball but soon departed as he hung his bat away from his body, and the ball took the edge to the slip.

Gill once again fell prey to a seemingly technical flaw and just when Rajat Patidar looked good at the crease, a nothing shot saw him chip one straight to short cover. The hosts have more inexperience to follow, and that's perhaps why Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to No. 5, ahead of the debutant Sarfaraz Khan.

Rohit and Jadeja will look to reach Lunch unscathed after what has been a sensational start for the visitors.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App