[Watch] A fan in Stadium is stopped from chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during AUS vs PAK 2023 World Cup clash in Bangalore; video goes viral

A Pakistani fan expressed his displeasure after he was asked not to chant slogans in support of his team during the 2023 World Cup match against Australia at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (October 20).

The incident transpired during the second half of the match while Pakistan were batting. In the video, the fan can be seen arguing with the policeman after he was instructed not to chant 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

He pointed out that the Indian fans around him were saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', so why was he not allowed to chant for his nation?

The fan went on to add that he came all the way from Pakistan to support his team. After a while, the policeman ended the exchange by going away.

Pakistan suffered their second consecutive loss in the 2023 World Cup on Friday

Australia registered a 62-run victory against the Babar Azam-led side on Friday in Bengaluru. It was a high-scoring contest, as Australia notched up a massive total of 367/9 after being asked to bat first.

Pakistan were then alive in the steep chase for the majority period in the second innings before giving up at the fag end of the match. Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) hit half-centuries and provided a solid platform.

Mohammad Rizwan (46), Saud Shakeel (30), and Iftikhar Ahmed (26) then got off to starts in the middle order, but none of them could kick on and convert them. As a result, the Men in Green got bundled out for 305 in 45.3 overs and lost the match.

Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, Babar Azam said:

"To be honest and we weren't up to the mark and if you drop catch of a batter like Warner, they'll make you pay and the margin of error on this ground is very less on a ground like this. All credit to fast bowlers and spinners, we came back well in the last 10 overs and we hit the right lengths and targeted the stumps."

Babar added:

"Message was simple, we could do it and needed partnerships at the top of the order, we started well and we got only small partnerships, that hurt us in the end. We will try to correct the mistakes from this game, we need to focus on building big parnerships."