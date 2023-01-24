[Watch] A fired-up Umran Malik puts India in driver's seat by dismissing Devon Conway

Umran Malik has dismissed the dangerous Devon Conway back to give India a crucial breakthrough in the ongoing third ODI against New Zealand in Indore. The speedster ensured that his searing pace hurried onto the set batter and got him into a tangle in the match on Tuesday (January 24).

Conway was batting on 138 and was timing the ball sweetly. However, he tried to place a back-of-the-length delivery from Malik towards mid-wicket and could only hit it straight to Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

The speedster was pumped up and understandably so as there seemed to be a clear plan to rush the batter from around the wicket.

India get rid of Michael Bracewell to inch closer to victory

India began their defense of the 386-run target really well, sending Finn Allen back for a duck. Henry Nicholls (42 off 40) and Devon Conway then added a century stand for the second wicket and set up a great platform for the others to follow. Nicholls was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in the 15th over.

Shardul Thakur then returned for an impactful spell, picking up the big wickets of Daryl Mitchell (24 off 31), Tom Latham (0 off 1) and Glenn Phillips (5 off 7). The hosts also sent Devon Conway back to the dugout to effectively take the game away from the visitors.

However, they know what happened in the first match in Hyderabad when Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner almost took New Zealand to an unlikely victory. Luckily for the team, Kuldeep had Bracewell stumped for 26 to leave the Kiwis at 269/7 in the 37th over.

The chinaman bowler also removed Lockie Ferguson in his next over to leave New Zealand at 279/8 after 39 overs at the time of writing.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

