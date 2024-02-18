[Watch] A frustrated Zak Crawley gives a mouthful to the umpire after LBW decision during India vs England 3rd Test

England opener Zak Crawley wasn't a happy man as he walked back to the pavilion after being adjudged LBW in the fourth innings of the ongoing Test against India in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18.

Crawley was rapped on the pads by a Jaspit Bumrah delivery that hit a good length and jagged back off the seam. After a loud appeal, umpire Kumar Dharmasena took his time and eventually raised his finger.

The right-hander couldn't believe he was given out and went for a review after a deliberation with non-striker Ollie Pope. The DRS showed that the ball would barely clip the leg stump and as the Indian players celebrated in a huddle, Zak Crawley was livid and had something to say to Dharamsena before heading back to the pavilion.

Here's a video of how things unfolded:

Crawley was also at the center of another LBW decision that went against him during the fourth innings of the Visakhapatnam Test. It will be interesting to see if he is reprimanded for showing dissent towards the on-field umpire.

England couldn't get going in the chase

Another incredible double hundred (214*) from Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India post a mountain of a target - 557 - for England to chase. While the expectation from the visitors would have been to come out all guns blazing, it wasn't to be as they found themselves in absolute doldrums.

It all began with a needless run-out of Ben Duckett and things just kept getting from bad to worse for England. The Indians were all over them like a rash and the visitors had already lost seven wickets at the time of writing. Despite having a bowler short on Day 3, the hosts forged a fightback and haven't let go of the momentum since.

