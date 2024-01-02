[Watch]"A lot of memories, a lot of gratitude"- Jasprit Bumrah back to where it all started in Tests in Cape Town ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test

Star Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut five years ago at Newlands, Cape Town. He is now set to play another Test match against the Proteas at the venue on Wednesday, January 3.

Having delivered sensational performances in almost every condition he has bowled in with the red ball, it could be an occasion of reminiscence for Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah posted a video on Instagram where he was seen sweating it out in the nets session and speaking to some of his teammates. The video ended with snippets of him posing for the photo shoot.

Here's what Bumrah captioned the video with:

"Back at Newlands, 5 years after my Test debut here. A lot of memories, a lot of gratitude 🇮🇳"

Jasprit Bumrah was India's lone warrior with the ball at Centurion

Jasprit Bumrah's four-wicket haul went in vain as he didn't get much support from the other Indian pacers during the first Test in Centurion. Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna were expensive and former Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun believes that's where India lost control of the game.

Here's what he told RevSportz:

"I think bowlers at international level should be able to adapt a lot more easily than bowlers who are just starting. With the experience that the Indian team has, I think we should have adapted. Bumrah bowled exceptionally well but the rest of them, I don’t think they supported him much the way they should have."

Arun added:

"At least don’t give away so many runs at that pace. The pace at which they get the runs becomes very important for them to set up Test matches."

It will be interesting to see whether the visitors make any changes to their playing XI for the Cape Town Test, especially in the fast-bowling department.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App