[Watch] A young fan presents Mohammed Siraj the 'Best Fielder' medal after IND vs IRE 2024 T20 World Cup game

Team India began their T20 World Cup 2024 journey with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, June 5. They successfully chased down 97 runs inside 13 overs to bag two points.

Bowling first, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah's impressive spells helped the Men in Blue restrict the Irishmen to 96 runs. While the former returned with three wickets, Bumrah recorded figures of 2/6 off three overs, including a maiden.

India faced some early hiccups during the run chase with Virat Kohli getting out cheaply. But a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma and a handy contribution from Rishabh Pant meant the Asian giants comfortably crossed the finishing line.

Meanwhile, with the Indian cricket team back in action, fielding coach T Dilip brought the 'Best fielder' medal after the game that gained attention during the ODI World Cup last year.

Mohammed Siraj won the medal for producing an excellent run-out effort to dismiss Ireland's Gareth Delany. There were a few contenders, including Axar Patel's catch and Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping on a difficult wicket, but Siraj trumped over others.

The team management brought a young Indian fan, who lives in New York, to present the medal to the fast bowler. Siraj looked extremely happy and hugged the boy in joy.

Watch the clip here:

The young boy also met his favorite cricketer Arshdeep Singh and clicked a picture together.

How did Mohammed Siraj fare with the ball during the IND vs IRE match?

Although Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah took all the honors after their stunning display with the ball, Mohammed Siraj also had an excellent outing in New York.

He returned with figures of 1/13 from three overs to get his T20 World Cup campaign underway. The right-arm pacer picked up the wicket of George Dockrell and was extremely economical.

Siraj will look to keep the momentum going when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday, June 9.

