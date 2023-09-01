[Watch] "Aaj finally cap utri hai" - Mohammed Siraj happy to see Mohammed Shami without cap after hair transplant

India's fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah participated in a headshots session ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The BCCI shared a video from the photoshoot, where all three pacers were dressed up in India's Asia Cup kit.

Siraj spoke on the sidelines of the shoot, and he was happy to see Shami without a cap. In case you didn't know, Shami recently underwent hair transplant. He came for the photoshoot without a cap on his head, which delighted Siraj.

"We have reached Sri Lanka. We are very excited for Asia Cup 2023. And here, there's a fun headshot session going on. Look at Jassi sir (Jasprit Bumrah). And humaare Shami bhai ki aaj finally cap utri hai. I'm very happy ki cap utari hai unhone. (And Shami has taken off his cap today. I'm very happy he has taken off his cap for the shot.)," Siraj said.

In the video, an animation team could also be seen alongside the photographers. The animation specialists showed 3D graphics of cricketers, where they could be seen performing somersaults and spinaroonie. Axar Patel and Sanju Samson were in splits after watching those videos.

You can watch the entire clip above.

Mohammed Siraj will likely form the pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in Asia Cup 2023

India are among the favorites to the win Asia Cup 2023. They will play all their matches in Sri Lanka only. The seven-time champions will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium tomorrow (September 2).

Mohammed Siraj has been India's top performer in ODIs. He will likely feature in the playing XI along with Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. While most fans expect India to pick the aforementioned three pacers, it will be interesting to see if the team management decides to give Prasidh Krishna a place in the team. Krishna was impressive in the recently concluded series against Ireland.