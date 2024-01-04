[Watch] Aamer Jamal cheekily trolls Marnus Labuschagne by running in without a ball in the Sydney Test

In a hilarious incident in the Sydney Test on Thursday, Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal trolled Australia's Marnus Labuschgane by taking his usual bowling strides against him without holding the ball in his hand.

Labuschagne was ready to face the ball. However, close to the end of his run-up, Jamal put both his hands out as if to show they were empty. The umpire declared it a dead ball as per rules and the Pakistani got the ball back from one of his teammates before flashing a cheeky smile.

Watch the incident here:

Expand Tweet

It was the first ball after the drinks break in the second session. Labuschagne didn't score in the over and Jamal kept him on his toes by giving a few stares and a couple of dummy throws. But just as a battle was brewing, umpires halted play due to bad light, and the rest of the day was washed out due to rain.

Before that, Jamal got the crucial wicket of Usman Khawaja for Pakistan. The left-handed Australian opener looked in good touch but gloved a down-the-leg-side short ball to get out for 47 (143), leaving Australia at 108-2.

Labuschagne and Steven Smith added eight more runs to end the day 197 runs behind the visitors' first-innings total.

"It means the world to me" - Aamer Jamal

Jamal was Pakistan's hero with the bat as well, lifting the team's score from 227/9 to 313 with a brilliant, record-breaking 82 (97).

"It was very emotional," he said after the day's play. "But you have to control your emotions and feelings. I can't be happier than this. When I was first named in the Test squad, I had said that whether I score a single run or ten runs, it should contribute to the Pakistan team's success. And I'm just glad that that has happened today."

"Cricket is my passion. When passion becomes your profession you start enjoying it. You don't get stressed by it. You want to live in the moment, whether I'm batting or bowling. I have struggled a lot. I've got nothing easily or quickly. I never gave up. Now every stage means a lot to me. It means the world to me," Jamal added.

Follow Day 3 of the Test here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App