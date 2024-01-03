[Watch] Aamer Jamal nonchalantly reverse sweeps Nathan Lyon for 6 during blazing 82-run knock in 3rd AUS vs PAK Test  

Pakistan’s Aamer Jamal stunned Australia with a tremendous 82-run knock off 97 balls on Day 1 of the third Test and final Test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday. Coming into bat at No. 9, Jamal hammered nine fours and four sixes, dominating a last-wicket stand of 86 with Mir Hamza (7* off 43 balls).

Thanks to the late fightback, the visitors recovered from 96/5 to post 313 on the board after winning the toss and batting first. Pakistan lost their openers without scoring, while skipper Shan Masood (35) and Babar Azam (26) could not convert starts. Keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (88) steadied the ship.

It was Jamal, though, who was Pakistan’s standout batting star on Day 1. While the 27-year-old played several impressive strokes, he hit a rather audacious reverse sweep of seasoned Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

In the 74th over of Pakistan’s innings, he attempted the reverse hit and pulled it off successfully, dispatching the delivery over deep point for a maximum. The previous delivery of the over was whacked wide of long-on for a boundary.

Expand Tweet

Jamal and Hamza joined forces after yet another five-wicket haul from Australian captain Pat Cummins had reduced Pakistan to 227/9 by the end of the 55th over. He offered a tough chance in the 58th over when trying to go after Lyon, but the off-spinner could not latch on to the catch despite his best effort.

In the next over, Jamal whacked Josh Hazlewood for a four and six to bring up Pakistan’s 250. A few overs later, another maximum followed off the same bowler. The Pakistan No. 9 batter brought up a much-deserved half-century by steering Mitchell Starc past deep backward point for four.

After taking Pakistan past 300, Jamal continued to attack Lyon, striking him for four and six off consecutive deliveries in the 76th over. His fantastic knock came to an end when he lofted the Australian off-spinner straight to long-on.

Jamal has been among the few positives for Pakistan in the Test series

While Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the series against Australia in Perth and Melbourne, Jamal has been among the few positives for the visitors.

Expand Tweet

The right-arm pacer made his Test debut in the opening match in Perth and registered figures of 6/111 in the first innings. He followed it up with 1/28 in nine overs in the second essay.

Jamal was among the wickets at the MCG as well. He claimed 3/64 in the first innings and 2/74 in the second. With the bat, he contributed 33* in the first innings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App