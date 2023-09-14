[Watch] “Aankh Dikhata hai” – Ishan Kishan recreates Gangaajal movie scene with Shubman Gill

Indian cricketers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill, who are part of India’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, share a great camaraderie off the field. The duo often shares hilarious videos on social media.

In a viral clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kishan recreated one of the famous scenes of the 2003 Bollywood movie Gangaajal. Originally shot in Tejpur, Bihar, the Ajay Devgn-starrer was one of the highest-grossing Indian films that year.

The Bihar-born cricketer along with Mohammed Siraj was seen applying cake all over Gill’s face as Axar Patel held him from the back.

Watch the video below:

For the uninitiated, Shubman Gill celebrated his birthday with the Indian cricketer team on September 8.

On the professional front, he recently smashed consecutive half-centuries against Nepal and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The right-handed opener, however, departed for 19 off 25 balls against Sri Lanka.

Kishan, on the other hand, recently stole the limelight for his exploits with the bat against Pakistan. The left-handed batter scored 82 runs off 81 balls in the group stage. He, however, failed to score big against Sri Lanka, scoring 33 off 61 balls. The Men in Blue, though, won the game by 41 runs.

Shubman Gill rises to No. 2 in latest ICC ODI rankings

Shubman Gill rose to No. 2 in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Wednesday, September 13. This has come after he amassed 154 runs in four innings of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

The Punjab-born cricketer, who sits second with 759 rating points, has narrowed his gap with World No.1 ODI batter Babar Azam, who has 863 rating points.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the other Indian batters in the top 10 list of the latest ICC ODI rankings. The duo is placed eighth and ninth with 715 and 707 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Kishan has risen three places to 22nd after amassing 115 runs in two games at the Asia Cup 2023.

Team India will next be in action against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 final after consecutive wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage.