[Watch] “Aankh kyun laal ho gaya aapka” - Rohit Sharma hilariously trolls Amit Mishra ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Team India captain Rohit Sharma engaged in funny banter with former leg-spinner Amit Mishra during a practice session ahead of the third ODI against Australia. Sharma was rested for the first two matches of the series, along with Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav.

The batsman recently linked up with the Indian squad in Rajkot ahead of the third ODI on Wednesday (September 27).

Rohit Sharma and his teammates participated in a net session ahead of the match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Amit Mishra, Abhishek Nayar, and Deep Dasgupta, the broadcasting team of Jio Cinema, got a chance to interact with Sharma on the the field.

During their conversation, Rohit Sharma asked Amit Mishra:

"Aankh kyun laal ho gaya aapka?"

Mishra replied that he slept for only three hours in the night. Sharma praised the former cricketer's commitment to the job and playfully complained that Mishra never that while playing for him. Amit Mishra then countered by saying that Rohit never gave him a chance to play.

You can watch the duo's fun interaction in the below video:

"In the last couple of games, we saw how well he bowled"- Rohit Sharma on Ravichandran Ashwin's performances ahead of World Cup

At a pre-match press conference ahead of the 3rd ODI, Rohit Sharma hailed Ravichandran Ashwin for performing consistently in both ODIs so far against Australia while making a comeback into the side after a long time.

The Indian captain pointed out that Ashwin had added a lot of variations to his arsenal and felt that he was ready to be called up to the World Cup squad in case a spot opened up. Rohit Sharma said:

“He’s got the class; he’s got the experience of playing the sport and handling the pressure. It's just that he hasn't played ODIs in the last year or so, but you can't take away the class and the experience that the individual has. In the last couple of games, we saw how well he bowled. He has got a lot of variations up his sleeves and in case, there is a chance, we can look at a lot of things."

He continued:

"The way things are at this point in time, it does well for us because we have got all the back-ups ready. We have given them enough game time, a lot of time in the middle as well. So, pretty much happy with how things have panned out in the last couple of weeks."

