[Watch] "Aap log to AC me they, hamlog bahar they” – Mohammed Shami’s hilarious reply to commentator after fifer in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Mohammed Shami starred with the bat in the first ODI between India and Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

The speedster made an immediate impact after replacing Mohammed Siraj, who was rested following Asia Cup 2023 final heroics. He finished with figures of 51/5 as Australia were bundled out for 276 in 50 overs.

Shami first dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the very first over and took a short break due to heat after his first three overs. The 33-year-old then returned afresh to take the wickets of Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Mathew Short before castling Sean Abbott to complete his fifer.

Following his fifer, Shami replied hilariously to commentator Harsha Bhogle when asked whether heat was the factor behind him taking a break after three overs. The pacer replied in the mid-match show, as quoted by BCCI:

“Haan, sayad, aaplog to AC me they, hamlog bahar they, garmi to tha hi (Yes, maybe, you guys were in the AC, we were outside, it was hot [chuckles])."

In addition, Shami was also asked about making the most of the opportunity after Siraj was rested following his five-wicket haul in Asia Cup 2023 final. He replied:

“Bahot Khushi ke baat hai aaplog ke liye to, aapko bolne milta hay (It’s a good thing because it gives you guys an opportunity to talk about it).”

He added:

“(On his camaraderie with Siraj) We enjoy each other's success. I think this is the result of playing together for the last seven to eight years.”

With his five-wicket haul, Shami has himself a contender for India playing XI in the 2023 ODI World Cup next month.

Mohammed Shami shines as India restricts Australia to 276 in 50 overs

A clinical bowling performance from Mohammed Shami helped India restrict Australia to 276 in their allotted 50 overs. Apart from Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja settled for one wicket apiece.

David Warner top-scored for Australia with 52 off 53 balls, including two sixes and six boundaries. Josh Inglish, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne also chipped in with 45 (45), 41 (60) and 39 (49), respectively.

In response, India were 66/0 after 10 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill (32* each) at the crease.