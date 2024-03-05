[Watch] “Ab Rohit bhai ko gussa aa jayega” - Indian captain obliges for pictures amid cheeky comment

Team India captain Rohit Sharma obliged for pictures with fans and photographers at the airport on returning to Mumbai after attending the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Though visibly tired, Rohit posed for photographs even as someone, probably a lensman, apologized to him after cheekily commenting Ab Rohit bhai ko gussa aa jayega (Rohit will get angry).

Many big names from the cricketing fraternity attended the lavish three-day Ambani festivities in Jamnagar. Apart from former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Zaheer Khan also marked their presence. Among international stars, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran were part of the grand Ambani bash.

On Tuesday, March 5, noted Bollywood photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Rohit arriving in Mumbai following the conclusion of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash. Even as the Indian captain responded to requests for pictures at the airport, someone was heard saying:

“Ab Rohit bhai ko gussa aa jayega, sorry bhai.”

Rohit attended the Ambani event in Jamnagar with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and pictures of the duo at the function went viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala

Under Rohit, India beat England by five wickets in the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi to clinch the five-match series 3-1. The hosts lost the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs but fought back strongly to register wins in Visakhapatnam (108 runs), Rajkot (434 runs) and Ranchi.

India will look to end the series with a 4-1 win by winning the final Test, which begins at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7.

Praising Rohit, his former India teammate Praveen Kumar recently told The Times of India in a recent interview:

“Rohit is a fantastic skipper. He is leading the side really well. Sourav Ganguly was the one who built the team. He created the team with a mix of youngsters and experienced players.

"Rohit is 'yaaro ka yaar' (friend of friends). He scolds the players when they make mistakes and hugs them too. He guides them and gives them all liberty on the field.”

Apart from impressing as captain, Rohit has scored 297 runs in eight innings at an average of 37.12 in the series.

