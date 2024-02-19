[Watch] "Ab toh maar hi nahi rahe hai"- Jasprit Bumrah's cheeky sledge during 3rd IND vs ENG Test in Rajkot

Team India bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's cheeky sledge on Day 4 of the recently concluded third Test against England was caught on the stump mic. A video of the same has been circulating on social media following India's resounding victory in the match.

The incident took place after the conclusion of the 11th over in the fourth innings of the Test, with England reeling at 28/3 in a chase of 557. After completing the over, Bumrah was heard saying that the English batters were not at all trying to score freely. He said:

"Ab toh maar hi nahi rahe hai (they are not hitting anymore)."

England failed to implement their Bazball strategy in the chase as they were bundled out for just 122 runs. Frontline pacer Mark Wood (33) saved them from some embarrassment with a cameo that helped them cross the three-figure mark.

"They need to be having conversations about how to bat better"- Michael Vaughan on England after their loss in 3rd Test vs India

Former England captain Michael Vaughan opined that the heavy 434-run defeat against India exposed the shortcomings of the Bazball style of cricket.

He expressed disappointment with the English batters' approach and felt they should learn from their Indian counterparts on how to navigate different phases and score consistently in Test cricket.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan wrote:

"England make out that everything is positive but they need to be having conversations about how to bat better. This was the worst defeat under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, and one that exposed their method. They cannot take the aggressive at every opportunity, they have to pick their moments.

He added:

"From the position England found themselves in on day three, India, with all their absentees, were there for the taking. They need to look at the way Jaiswal and Shubman Gill played on day three. They soaked up the pressure for 30 or 40 balls, and then they started to get boundaries. That is what Test batting is about."

