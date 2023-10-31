[Watch] "Ab tu bhaag Milkha" - Axar Patel's hilarious reaction to Rishabh Pant's training session 

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel recently poked fun at keeper-batter Rishabh Pant during the latter's workout session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

In a video shared by Axar on his Instagram story, Pant was spotted running on an anti-gravity treadmill as he continues to recover from the multiple injuries he sustained during a tragic car crash last December.

Reacting to his Delhi Capitals (DC) captain's workout regime, Axar can be heard singing 'Ab tu bhaag milkha' [Now you run Milkha].

Pant also re-shared the story and welcomed Axar to the NCA. He wrote:

"Welcome back Nca mai." [Welcome back to the NCA]

Notably, Rishabh Pant has been in rehabilitation after undergoing surgery. While he has reportedly been recovering well, there hasn't been any official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding his comeback.

After being ruled out of the 2023 World Cup, Axar Patel returned to action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Axar Patel was part of India's 15-member squad for the ongoing 2023 World Cup. However, he suffered a quadriceps strain during the team's 2023 Asia Cup match against Bangladesh.

Axar was ruled out of the ICC event and was replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin in the final squad. He made his comeback from injury during the ongoing 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Playing for Gujarat in the domestic T20 competition, Axar made a fantastic return, scoring 52 runs off 27 deliveries against Punjab. He also featured in the team's subsequent fixture against Railways, but didn't get to bat.

Gujarat are scheduled to take on Uttar Pradesh in the preliminary quarter final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, October 31.

Axar Patel is unlikely to feature in the encounter, given that he has reported to the NCA in Bengaluru. India and Australia will lock horns in a five-match T20I series after the 2023 World Cup. The all-rounder could return to international cricket in the series.