[Watch] "Abhi time hai"- Rohit Sharma's reply to a fan who asked whether India will win 2023 World Cup 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently responded to a fan's query outside the field in Mumbai. Men in Blue registered a thumping 302-run win against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (November 2) in their most recent match in the 2023 World Cup.

Courtesy of their win, Team India reclaimed the top spot in the points table and also secured their spot in the semi-finals.

It was a complete performance from the Indian team against Sri Lanka, as they dominated in all facets of the game. They notched up a daunting total of 357/8 after being asked to bat first in the contest. The Indian pace trio of Shami, Bumrah, and Siraj then bowled magnificently and skittled out Sri Lanka to 55 in 19.4 overs.

A user on X gave a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's interaction with a fan following India's clinical win against Sri Lanka. One fan asked Rohit if the "World Cup was India's?"

"We haven't seen a better team than India in this tournament"- Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma-led team's performance in 2023 World Cup

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra recently reviewed the latest 2023 World Cup match in a video on his YouTube channel. He applauded Team India for their dominant all-round performance in the tournament, as they have become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. Chopra said (0:45):

"You have to keep praising the Indian team as they have reached the semi-finals. They have won seven out of seven games and become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals and let's be fair and honest, we haven't seen a better team than India in this tournament."

Aakash Chopra also reserved special praise for the Indian bowling unit which has performed exceptionally in the tournament so far. He added:

"I believe India have never played a better bowling unit in a World Cup. Of course, the three fast bowlers are there in any case, but Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are there alongside them. India have never had a better bowling unit than this. This is different gravy."

Men in Blue will next face South Africa on Sunday (November 5) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.