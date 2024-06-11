[Watch] Adam Gilchrist takes a sarcastic dig at Saleem Malik over latter's criticism of Imad Wasim after IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup match

Former Australian keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has expressed surprise at Saleem Malik's criticism of Imad Wasim following the India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match. According to former Pakistan captain Malik, Imad wasted crucial balls during the run chase and wanted to remain not out instead of going after the target.

Pakistan went down to India by six runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup match played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. Chasing 120, they were in a healthy position at 80-3 after 14 overs, but lost their way towards the end and finished with 113-7.

All-rounder Imad struggled to get going and was dismissed for 15 off 23 balls, hitting only one four. While several former Pakistan cricketers were critical of Imad's batting, Gilchrist took a cheeky dig at Malik over his comments on the all-rounder.

Speaking on the popular Club Prairie Fire podcast, he said:

“A bunch of ex-Pakistan cricketers haven't missed their teams, at all. I mean Saleem Malik, of all people...I'm just reading the comments and paraphrasing, and I haven't heard him say, but had I heard him, it wouldn't have been to my benefit because it was in Urdu."

"He accused Imad (Wasim) of chewing up deliveries on purpose to make it a bit more interesting. Now I don't know if there are other accusations which come with that,” the Aussie legend went on to add.

Notably, Malik was slapped with a life ban over match-fixing allegations in 2000, which was overturned in 2008. As a player, he featured in 103 Tests and 283 ODIs, scoring 5,768 and 7,170 runs, respectively.

Here’s what Saleem Malik said about Imad Wasim’s performance against India

Lashing out at Imad following Pakistan's loss to India in the T20 World Cup match, Malik claimed that the all-rounder seemed more interested in improving his batting average and thus appeared intent on not getting out.

"He [Imad Wasim] made sure he doesn’t get out and keep bettering his batting average. If I’m a batter and I’m not getting runs then I would try taking risk, no matter if I get out. But he kept on eating up deliveries and then changed the ends with singles,” Malik was quoted as telling 24 News channel.

“Imad Wasim didn’t get to play much cricket since the last PSL... Sorry, but I would like to question why he [Imad Wasim] was promoted up the order, given that he hadn’t got enough chances before [the World Cup]. The batter should at least have tried something instead of playing dot balls,” Malik added.

With Pakistan needing 18 runs off the last over, Imad was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh, caught behind off the Indian left-arm pacer.

