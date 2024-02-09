[Watch] Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh come up with elbow bump celebration during AUS vs WI T20I

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa and captain Mitchell Marsh came up with a unique celebration during the first T20I of the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies on Friday, February 9, in Hobart.

After taking the crucial wicket of Andre Russell, Zampa and Marsh did an elbow bump celebration, given the latter had tested positive for COVID-19 before the fixture.

The dismissal happened in the 16th over of the innings when the wrist-spinner came on for his final over. Needing to get going from the outset as the required rate had surged to over 12, Russell went for a hack across the line but missed it as the ball hit the stumps.

Zampa then celebrated with Marsh with an elbow bump celebration. The spinner followed it up with the wicket of Nicholas Pooran in the same over.

Here's the video of the wicket and the celebration:

Zampa finished with outstanding figures of 4-0-26-3 as Australia won the match by 11 runs while defending 213.

David Warner trumps Adam Zampa to the Player of the Match award

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

Zampa's remarkable spell wasn't enough to get him the Player of the Match award with David Warner taking the honors. The veteran opener marked his 100th T20I with a 36-ball 70. In the process, the southpaw also became the first Australian cricketer to feature in at least 100 matches in all three formats.

After West Indies captain Rovman Powell sent the home side in to bat, David Warner and Josh Inglis built a 93-run opening stand before the latter fell in the eighth over. Australia did suffer a mini-collapse, but Tim David's 14-ball 37 gave them the much-required impetus at the death.

As for the Caribbeans, Brandon King and Johnson Charles made a sensational start to the steep chase with an 89-run stand in 8.3 overs. But the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Russell, and Romario Shepherd struggled to get going and the West Indies fell short. The second T20I will be played in Adelaide on February 11.

