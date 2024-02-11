[Watch] Adelaide Oval groundstaff walks down from 2nd tier to return the ball after Glenn Maxwell's huge six in AUS vs WI 2nd T20I

A ground staff of the Adelaide Oval seemed like she was taking the ball away from play after Glenn Maxwell sent one into the second tier in the second T20I against the West Indies on Sunday. However, she likely did not trust her arm strength enough to throw it back from the second tier so she walked all the way down to return the ball.

The incident happened on the final ball of the eighth over when Maxwell slogged a delivery from Akeal Hosein deep into the stands. The ground staff picked up the ball from under a seat and walked back through the stairs under the stands. The commentators jokingly suggested that she would take it home, but she came down next to the boundary ropes to return the ball.

Here's the video of the incident:

Expand Tweet

West Indies once again chose to bowl first after winning the toss. Australia made one change from the opening T20I, with Spencer Johnson coming in for the injured Sean Abbott.

Glenn Maxwell's stunning hundred sets 242 for West Indies to win

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Maxwell equaled Rohit Sharma's record of the most tons in T20I cricket, hitting his fifth in the format at the Adelaide Oval. He came into bat with Australia in a spot of bother at 64-3, losing David Warner, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Marsh.

The veteran all-rounder added 82 with Marcus Stoinis, who perished for 16, and then stitched an unbroken partnership of 95 with Tim David. Maxwell stayed unbeaten at 120 after bringing his ton off 50 deliveries. The Caribbeans, led by Rovman Powell, now face a massive chase of 242 to level the series.

Mitchell Marsh and Co. lead the series, having won the opening contest by 11 runs at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The visitors made a rollicking start to their chase of 214 on Friday but lost their way after the openers perished. David Warner's 70 off 36 balls in his 100th T20I set up the win for the hosts.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App