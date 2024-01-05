[Watch] Adelaide Strikers dancer takes crowd catch and wildly celebrates in BBL 2023-24 clash

The Big Bash League (BBL) has grown in stature and popularity not only on the players' heroics on-field but also on the other spectacles off it.

One such instance transpired in the Adelaide Strikers-Perth Scorchers clash at the Adelaide Oval when the home team dancer pulled off a spectacular crowd catch.

During the first innings with the Scorchers batting, all-rounder Aaron Hardie struck a flighted delivery from Lloyd Pope for the maximum over deep square leg. One of the dancers from the band took the catch cleanly and could not hide his joy, celebrating wildly with fellow dancers.

It led even the on-air commentators and the packed crowd cheering in amazement.

Here is a video of the catch and the celebrations by the Strikers' dancer:

Hardie's maximum was one of three sixes by the powerful all-rounder as he scored a valuable 35 off 27 deliveries for the Scorchers. Despite conceding a few boundaries during his spell, Pope finished with impressive figures of 2/36 in his four overs.

However, the home team restricted the two-time defending BBL champions Scorchers to a below-par 153/7 in their 20 overs.

Adelaide Strikers handed the Perth Scorchers their first loss of the season

Short and Lynn thrilled the home fans with sublime strokeplay.

Despite chasing a tricky target of 154, the Adelaide Strikers romped home by nine wickets with 17 balls to spare against the fearsome Scorchers' bowling attack.

Skipper Matthew Short led the way with a stroke-filled 76* off 51 deliveries, including seven boundaries and four maximums. He was superbly supported by veteran power-hitter Chris Lynn, who scored 50* off 33 balls.

The duo added an unbeaten 96 runs for the second wicket after D'Arcy Short perished for a quick-fire 24 off 13. Short was adjudged the Player of the Match for his scintillating knock.

It was the Scorchers' first loss of the season in their sixth outing as they remain in second place with nine points behind the Brisbane Heat. The result means the Heat are the only undefeated side in the competition after seven games.

Meanwhile, the victory helped the Strikers move from the bottom of the table to sixth with their second win in seven games.

With the tournament progressing towards the business end, the teams continue to battle it out for a top-four finish.

The Perth Scorchers will travel to Sydney to take on the formidable Sixers on January 8, while the Strikers will remain at home and battle the Hobart Hurricanes the following day.

