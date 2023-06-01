[Watch] Adidas unveil Team India's jerseys for all formats ahead of WTC final

Team India's new kit sponsor Adidas launched jerseys for the Men in Blue for all formats on Thursday, June 1. The jerseys were unveiled in a video posted by Adidas India on Instagram with the iconic Wankhede Stadium in the backdrop.

Adidas have left their mark on this new series of jersey in the form of their trademark three stripes that can be seen on the sleeves. The limited-overs jerseys have white stripes while the Test jersey, which will be used during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, has dark blue stripes.

The jerseys have already grabbed the eyeballs of fans and the texture on each one of them gives them the premium feel that Adidas is known for. Here's the video:

Adidas sign a five-year sponsorship deal with Team India

The BCCI had earlier announced that from June 2023, the team will be donning jerseys designed by Adidas across formats and this deal will last for a five-year period, until March 2028.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was thrilled with their partnership with one of the biggest sportswear brands. Here's what he had to say in a media release:

"We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket”.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be taking on Australia in the WTC final beginning on June 7 at The Oval. Both teams have been dominant in the WTC cycle of 2021-23 and with world-class players on both sides, the final promises to be a riveting encounter.

