[Watch] After being denied a potential single, Alzarri Joseph gets out next delivery at the stroke of Stumps on Day 1 of AUS vs WI 2nd Test

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph couldn't see out the final passage of play on Day 1 of the second Test against Australia in Brisbane as he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood on what became the last ball of the day.

However, Alzarri could have remained unbeaten overnight had he not been denied a single by Kevin Sinclair. On the third delivery of the 90th over, Alzarri tried to steal a quick single after the ball hit his thigh pad and rolled along the ground towards the square.

But Sinclair wasn't interested, probably indicating he had shut shop and was content in watching the action from the non-striker's end. Josh Hazlewood finally had his man as Alzarri edged one into the slip cordon the very next ball and Steve Smith completed a simple catch to dismiss him for 32 runs.

Hazlewood had earlier been pumped down the ground by Alzarri Joseph off the first ball of that final over. The Australian pacer gave the batter a bit of a send-off after taking the wicket, probably out of frustration.

Alzarri Joseph's handy cameo gives West Indies momentum on eventful Day 1

After electing to bat first, West Indies were in all sorts of trouble at 64/5 and were in danger of being blown away. However, that's when Kavem Hodge and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva got together and began a sensational rearguard effort.

The duo added a fantastic 149 runs for the sixth wicket as the visitors went an entire session and more without losing a wicket. Both Hodge (71) and Da Silva (79) were dismissed in the final session, but Alzarri Joseph's cameo frustrated the hosts.

The fast bowler scored a quickfire 32 off just 22 balls and helped West Indies end Day 1 with 266/8 on the board. They still have Sinclair at the crease and among those left to bat is Shamar Joseph, who showed in Adelaide that he can add crucial runs down the order.

If West Indies somehow cross the 300-run mark, it will be a huge boost for them psychologically. Australia will need to bat well in their first innings to avoid any slip-ups.

