[Watch] After Kraigg Brathwaite’s epic jibe, old video of Rodney Hogg getting bowled in bizarre fashion goes viral

An old video of former Australian cricketer Rodney Hogg has gone viral on social media after West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite's dig at him following the visitors' famous Test win at The Gabba.

Led by rookie pacer Shamar Joseph (7/68), West Indies bowled out Australia for 207 in the Gabba Test after setting them a target of 216. The triumph was the Windies’ first Test win on Australian soil in 27 years.

At the post-match presentation following West Indies’ memorable eight-run victory, skipper Brathwaite took a dig at Hogg, who had made a rather harsh assessment of the visitors.

The Windies captain’s remark on Hogg went viral and now an old video of the latter has surfaced on the internet. In the clip, Hogg can be seen getting bowled in a rather bizarre manner to Michael Holding. He leaves a full toss from the West Indies fast bowler, which hits his pads and then deflects onto the stumps.

An X user shared the viral video on his social handle with the cheeky caption:

“For those who want to know who Rodney Hogg is, here is a classic leave by him against Michael Holding.”

Responding to the former Aussie cricketer’s criticism, Brathwaite commented at the post-match presentation after The Gabba triumph:

“I must say we had two words that inspired us in this Test match. Mr. Rodney Hogg said that we were 'pathetic and hopeless'. That was our inspiration. We wanted to show the world we're not pathetic. And I must ask him ask him, are these muscles big enough for him [shows his biceps].”

Meanwhile, Gabba Test hero Shamar has been ruled out of his ILT20 stint with Dubai Capitals due to a toe injury he picked up while batting in the match.

Who is Rodney Hogg?

A former Australian right-arm fast bowler, Hogg played 38 Tests and 71 ODIs from 1978 to 1985. The 72-year-old picked up 123 wickets in the Test format at an average of 28.47, with six five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls.

Hogg also scored a half-century in Test cricket. In one-dayers, he claimed 85 scalps at an average of 28.44, with a best of 4/29. Looking at his domestic career, he played 107 first-class games and as many List A matches, picking up 378 and 125 wickets respectively.

