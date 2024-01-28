The inspirational tale of Shamar Joseph: From security officer to West Indies’ latest pace sensation

Pacer Shamar Joseph stunned Australia with figures of 7/68 in their second innings at The Gabba on Sunday, January 28. Courtesy of the brilliant effort, West Indies registered their first Test win on Australian soil since 1997.

Set to chase 216 to clinch the two-match series 2-0, the Aussies seemed in control of the proceedings at 113/2. However, Shamar dismissed Cameron Green (42) and Travis Head (0) off consecutive deliveries. The hosts could not recover from the double blow despite Steven Smith’s superb 91*. He was left stranded as Australia were bowled out for 207.

Shamar, 24, was named the Player of the Match as well as the Player of the Series for his fantastic performance with the ball. The double honor marked a drastic change in fortunes for the youngster, who left his job as a security officer in Berbice in Guyana to pursue his cricketing dream.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Shamar hails from a remote area in Guyana and used fruits or melted plastic bottles and turned them into a cricket ball to play with his cousin Orlando Tanner.

“At times, we used fruits. Because of the distance and because it’s a remote area, we hardly used to get taped balls. So we used anything that looked like a ball. Sometimes we’d melt the plastic from bottles and turn it into a ball and play cricket with that,” Tanner told The Indian Express.

In fact, Shamar was never allowed to play cricket on Saturdays as that day was dedicated to serving the Church. His fortunes, however, changed following a meeting with former Guyana cricketer-turned-businessman, Damion Vantull.

Expand Tweet

Vantull helped him leave his job as a security officer and try his hand at cricket. As Shamar sharpened his skills at the game, Vantull even paid his bills and told him, “Whenever you make it in cricket, you can give it back to me”.

Vantull told the paper that at that time he had a girlfriend and a son as well to look after.

A Test debut to remember for Shamar and breaking the pain barrier

Shamar Joseph takes a bow after winning the Man of the Match and Man of the Series against Australia. (Pic: Getty Images)

Shamar received his debut cap ahead of the Adelaide Test. His first international match became extra special when he dismissed Steve Smith (12) with his first delivery. The pacer went on to claim a memorable five-fer even as West Indies went down in the contest by 10 wickets.

At Gabba, where he was eventually crowned West Indies’ new pace sensation, it didn’t seem like Shamar would bowl at all in the second innings. He had retired hurt after being struck on the toe by a brutal yorker from Mitchell Starc the previous day.

Expand Tweet

The 24-year-old, however, not only came out to bowl, but came up with an inspirational bowling performance to stun the Aussies. The fast bowler admitted after the match:

"I wasn't even coming out to the ground this morning to be fair. I must give a shout-out to the doctor.”

West Indies, and cricket as a whole, owe the doctor for not depriving the game of a majestic performance.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App