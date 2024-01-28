3 reasons why Shamar Joseph is the next big thing in international cricket

Shamar Joseph had a remarkable debut Test series against Australia. The 24-year-old Guyanese picked up five wickets in his debut Test innings at the Adelaide Oval.

On Day 4 of the second Test at the Gabba on Sunday (January 28), Joseph, despite nursing a toe injury, single-handedly ran through the Australian batting line-up. He picked up seven wicket and guided his team to a historic win Down Under to level the series.

Joseph's heroics ensured that the West Indies won a Test match in Australia for the first time since 1997. The loss was also Australia's first in a Day/Night Test.

Shamar Joseph has brought tears of joy in the eyes of West Indies cricket fans around the world, and his spell at the Gabba will be etched in the minds of cricket lovers for years to come.

On that note, here is a look at why Shamar Joseph is the next big thing in international cricket.

#1. Can bowl at high speeds and picks up wickets regularly

Shamar Joseph can clock high speeds and is a special bowler. Despite nursing an injury, he almost clocked 150 kmph at the Gabba during his match-winning spell. He regularly bowls above 145 kmph and is likely to improve with time.

In two Tests against Australia, Joesph picked up 13 wickets at an average of 17.31 and an astounding strike rate of 20.54. The wickets were against an experienced Aussie batting line in their den.

The 24-year-old pacer was drafted into the Windies Test team with a handful of first-class matches under his belt. However, Joseph has looked like he belongs in Test cricket from the outset and could go on to become a future star.

#2. Never give up attitude

Shamar Joseph was forced to retire hurt while batting in the final session of Day 3 of the Gabba Test, after he was hit on his toe by a Mitchell Starc yorker. He went out hobbling and was all but ruled out of the remainder Test.

It was therefore a surprise that Joseph came out of bowl today. He bowled 10 overs on the trot, picking up six wickets before the dinner break. He continued bowling after dinner and ended up with figures of 7-68 from 11.5 overs.

During the post-match presentation, Jospeh said:

"Where’s Dr. Byom? (Chuckles). He called me this morning and I was in my bed, then after 11, I was sleeping at 12:15 so he asked me how I was feeling, I said not well, feeling pain and all these things and he said come to the ground, I have a reason. I don’t know if it was for this reason or not but it was for a good reason, to win the Test match for your team. A shout out to him for keeping believing in me, he knew what I am capable of."

Joseph, who previously worked as a security guard, never gave up on his dream of playing cricket for the West Indies and once he was chosen to play for the team, he gave it his all and bowled his heart out despite nursing an injury.

#3. Shamar Joseph is no mug with the bat

Despite batting at number 11, Shamar Joseph averages 28 with the bat. In four innings, he scored 57 runs with a highest score of 36.

He added 55 for the last wicket with Kemar Roach at the Adelaide Oval, scoring 36 of those runs. He was not dismissed during the Gabba Test but was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the toe.

It always helps the team when lower-order batsmen get runs and Joseph has showcased his batting skills against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon. He is not a number 11 batsman and deserves a promotion in the batting order.

Joseph is an all-round cricketer who gives his best with the ball, is a live wire in the field, and is a determined batter who does not throw away his wicket. All in all, Joseph has the abilities and the talent to dominate Test cricket for years to come.

