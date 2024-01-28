[Watch] Shamar Joseph gets emotional after stunning 5-wicket haul in 2nd Test against Australia at the Gabba

In a wholesome and moving moment, West Indies fast-bowler Shamar Joseph broke into tears after picking up his maiden five-wicket in international cricket at the Gabba against Australia on Sunday.

He came to bowl when Australia was cruising at 110 runs for the loss of just two wickets in the chase of 216, with Steven Smith and Cameron Green going strong together in the second Test.

Joseph broke the partnership in his second over of the innings by getting the latter clean bowled with a peach of a nip-backer. On the next ball, he took out Travis Head for a golden duck (his second in the Test) with a searing yorker.

Due to a lack of support from the other end, he also took out Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins in a 10-over spell. He celebrated all wickets with happy runs but after getting Starc out and registering his fifer, the 24-year-old broke down on the ground and kept his head down for a while as he was in tears.

Watch it here:

It was a massive moment for Shamar Joseph, who left a stable job as a security guard to focus on cricket just a few months ago. There has been a story in the ongoing Test too: he didn't bowl at all on Saturday after being injured by a toe-crushing yorker from Mitchell Starc and underwent scans for a fracture as well.

Shamar Joseph's spell sets up a brilliant Test for West Indies at the Gabba

It was also an important wicket for the Windies as Australia sent Starc early to take on the bowlers and shift the wicket-taking momentum. He posed a threat as he hit a couple of boundaries.

Smith continued his vigil from the other end as Shamar Joseph ran his riot. The new Australian opener went for the Dinner break at 76 (134) with Australia at 187/8, 29 runs behind the target. Catch the riveting live-action here.

