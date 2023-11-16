[Watch] Aiden Markram cleans up David Warner after Australia gets off to a blazing start in 2023 World Cup semi-final against South Africa

South Africa vice-captain Aiden Markram cleaned up Australian opener David Warner with a beautiful delivery during the 2023 World Cup semi-final match between the two sides. The knockout game is being played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday (November 16).

Chasing 213, Australia got off to a blazing start as David Warner smashed four sixes and a four en route to 29 (18). Travis Head also joined in as Australia reached 60 for no loss in just six overs to put their side in the driver's seat in the contest.

Part-time off-spinner Aiden Markram came into the attack in the seventh over and cleaned up David Warner on his very first ball to give South Africa their first breakthrough.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

David Miller's valiant 101 takes South Africa to 213 in first innings against Australia

South Africa batted first in the contest after winning the toss. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets apiece with the new ball by extracting sideways movement in overcast conditions to leave South Africa reeling at 24/4 early in the game.

David Miller (101) and Heinrich Klaasen (47) strung along a 95-run partnership and tried to resurrect the innings. However, the Australian bowlers kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals and did not allow the South African batters to finish on a high.

Miller fought a lone battle at one end and hit a sensational century to take his side to a respectable total of 213. He reflected on his knock at the mid-innings break and said:

"Ultimately you want to win at the end of the day. Really glad to get a hundred here but only half the game is done. I thought we fought hard at the end there to get a decent score. We knew it was going to be a bit slow and turn. But four down early in the powerplay, we were always on the back foot. I stuck at it with Klaasy and forged a partnership towards the end there with Gerald."

At the time of writing, Australia are batting at 119/3 after 19.3 overs.