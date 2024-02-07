[Watch] Aiden Markram pulls off a sensational one-handed catch to dismiss JJ Smuts in SA20 Qualifier 1 

Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram took a stunning one-handed catch to send back Durban Super Giants batter JJ Smuts for a duck in the SA20, 2024 Qualifier 1 match at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, February 6.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape went on to beat Durban Super Giants by 51 runs to seal their spot in the SA20, 2024 final. Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the toss and opted to bat first in the game. They put up 157/8 on the board and then restricted Durban Super Giants to 106 all out in 19.3 overs.

Smuts was the third wicket to fall in Durban Super Giants’ chase as the batting side crumbed to 13/3 in the fourth over. Smuts attempted to pull a short ball from Ottniel Baartman, but could not get his timing right. The ball went towards mid-on, where Markram leapt to his left and pulled off a fantastic one-handed catch.

Durban Super Giants had earlier lost openers Tony de Zorzi for 2 and Matthew Breetzke for 3. Skipper Quinton de Kock contributed 20 off 23, while Wiaan Mulder scored 38 and Heinrich Klaasen 23. However, Durban Super Giants needed at least one of the set batters to carry on, which did not prove to be the case.

For Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Marco Jansen and Baartman claimed four wickets each, while Liam Dawson picked up two. Earlier, opener Dawid Malan top-scored for Sunrisers Eastern Cape with the bat, hitting 63 off 45 balls, a knock that included six fours and a six.

Skipper Markram chipped in with 30 off 23, while Jordan Hermann scored 21 off 19. For Durban Super Giants, Keshav Maharaj and Junior Dala claimed two wickets each, but their batters let them down.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are having an excellent SA20 campaign

Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been brilliant in SA20, 2024. They have played 10 matches, winning seven and losing two, while their opening match against Joburg Super Kings was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s only two losses in the tournament have come against Durban Super Giants (by 35 runs in match 5) and Pretoria Capitals (by 3 run in match 18).

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals will meet Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator on February 7, while Durban Super Giants will take on the winner of that match in Qualifier 2 on February 8. The SA20 final will be played in Cape Town on February 10.

