[Watch] Aiden Markram smashes mammoth six out of ground in 2024 SA20 final

Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram smashed an out-of-the-ground six against Durban’s Super Giants in the 2024 SA20 final on Saturday, February 10.

Markram’s mammoth six came during the 17th over of the Sunrisers’ innings. Naveen-ul-Haq bowled a length ball and Aiden Markram timed it to perfection with his pull shot. He deposited it out of the ground towards the mid-wicket, leaving everyone in awe.

Markram stayed unbeaten on 42 runs off 26 balls, including two sixes and three boundaries. The right-handed batter also shared a 98-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs for the fourth wicket. He finished with 261 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 138.09.

Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape set 205-run target for Durban’s Super Giants in 2024 SA20 final

Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape posted 204/3 against Durban’s Super Giants in their allotted 20 overs during the 2024 SA20 final on Saturday.

Batting first, Tristan Stubbs and Tom Abell starred with the bat. He scored an unbeaten 56 off 30 deliveries, in an innings laced with three sixes and four boundaries. Abell also smashed 55 off 34, with the help of two sixes and eight boundaries.

Jordan Hermann also chipped in with 42 off 26, including one six and four boundaries. Meanwhile, Super Giants’ captain Keshav Maharaj emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/33, while Reece Topley bagged one wicket.

At the time of writing, Durban were 63/4 after 10 overs, with Matthew Breetzke (18 off 26), while Heinrich Klassen just walked at the crease.

Daniel Worrall sent back Quinton de Kock early, while Marco Jansen dismissed JJ Smuts and Banuka Rajapaksa cheaply. Simon Harmer removed dangerous-looking Wiaan Mulder (38 off 22).

Sunrisers are looking for a back-to-back trophy, having defeated Pretoria Capitals by four wickets in the 2023 SA20 final. They had earlier beaten Durban in the Qualifier 1 by 51 runs to qualify for the summit clash.

