[Watch] Ajinkya Rahane takes a one-handed stunner diving to his left to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood during 2nd India vs WI Test

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane once again produced a moment of magic at first slip as his sensational agility proved to be the undoing for West Indies batter Jermaine Blackwood during Day 3 of the ongoing Test in Trinidad on Saturday.

There wasn't much in the pitch for the spinner, but Ravindra Jadeja got one delivery to straighten just enough and take the outside edge of Blackwood. It was a fine edge that took a deflection off Ishan Kishan's gloves as well.

However, Ajinkya Rahane's reflexes were so good that he dove to his left and still held onto the catch despite being a fraction late on it. The vice-captain was swarmed by ecstatic Indian fielders and understandably so, given how fantastic the catch was.

Here's a video of the catch:

West Indies resist Indian attack on a slow-moving day

The pitch in Trinidad had absolutely nothing in it for the bowlers on Day 3 and neither the West Indies showed any signs of urgency in scoring their runs. Just 143 runs were scored on Saturday and the visitors managed to pick just four wickets.

Each of the West Indies batters got off to steady starts, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite scoring a patient 75, facing 235 deliveries at the crease. The tough conditions for the bowlers showed just how crucial Rahane's catch was as it wasn't like any other Day 3 of a Test where one expects the game to move forward.

India still have 209 runs in their kitty, but would hope that there's some sort of deterioration on the pitch on Day 4 to break down West Indies' resistance. Given how crucial World Test Championship points become towards the end, the visitors would be keen to make it 2-0. The hosts have shown commendable fight compared to hat in Dominica and will hope for more of the same.