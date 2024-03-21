[WATCH] Alana King's final-over blitzkrieg rescues Australia to a respectable total against Bangladesh

Alana King showcased her prowess with the bat in the first ODI of the three-match series between Bangladesh and Australia on Thursday in Dhaka. She notched up four sixes and a boundary in the final over of the first innings to help her side reach a respectable total.

Bangladesh kept Australia in check throughout the first innings after putting the visitors to bat first. Sultana Khatun provided the hosts with an early breakthrough when she dismissed Phoebe Litchfield for a golden duck in the game’s second over.

Australian batters failed to get going and their struggle against Bangladesh’s bowling unit continued until Alana King thrashed them in the 50th over. King smashed Fahima Khatun for two sixes and a four on the second, third and fourth deliveries of the final over before notching up two more sixes off the final two deliveries to end the innings on a powerful note.

Courtesy of her 46*(31) knock, which included two fours and five sixes, Australia managed to get past the 200-run mark and posted 213/7 in their 50-over quota.

Here’s the video of Alana King’s final-over heroics:

Bangladesh bowlers shine against powerful Australian lineup

The hosts started the game on a positive note, picking up three crucial wickets in the powerplay. Sultana Khatun handed the visitors an early blow, as she dismissed Ellyse Perry, who fell cheaply scoring just two runs off 10 deliveries.

Marufa Akter then joined the party and sent Australian skipper Allysa Healy (24 off 39) back to the pavilion. Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney tried to build a partnership but could put up only 21 runs off 58 deliveries before the former was dismissed by Nadia Akter.

Ashleigh Gardner (32 off 38) then provided the much-needed momentum before Annabel Sutherland and Alana King carried it forward to remain unbeaten at 58 and 46, respectively. Courtesy of Sutherland’s half-century and King’s resilience, Australia posted a 214-run target for the hosts to chase.

