Watch: Alex Carey scores a brilliant ton to bring up first 100 of BBL 2020-21

Alex Carey on Thursday became the first player to score a century in the Big Bash League this season. The Adelaide Strikers batsman opened the innings and scored a magnificent 101, taking the team's total to 197/5 against Brisbane Heat.

Cricket Australia posted highlights from Alex Carey’s stunning knock to celebrate the first century of the current BBL season.

Full highlights from Alex Carey's terrific century - the first of #BBL10 https://t.co/swqICZ8ScG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 21, 2021

Alex Carey took his time to get going against Brisbane Heat. The Australian scored 13 runs off the first 14 balls he faced, as he settled into the anchor’s role. Jake Weatherald, meanwhile, went berserk at the other end.

A Marnus Labuschagne over in the power play broke the shackles, as Alex Carey smacked him for a couple of sixes on the leg side. From there on, there was no stopping him as Carey found the perfect mix between rotating the strike and scoring boundaries.

The Adelaide Strikers opener stitched up crucial partnerships with Travis Head and Phil Salt next as he inched closer to a hundred. He finally notched up BBL’s first ton this year in the 20th over with a brilliant ramp shot, bringing up his second century in the competition.

His fabulous innings came to an end a few balls later in controversial circumstances. The umpire declared him caught behind, despite the ball coming off his elbow.

Alex Carey released by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2021

"I also told him there's a chance I'll buy him back at the (IPL) auction, so not all is lost."



- Ricky Ponting on releasing Alex Carey from the Delhi Capitals 😂 #BBL10 https://t.co/biZGUps63F — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 21, 2021

Alex Carey scored 101 in just 62 balls, smashing 10 fours and 3 sixes. His knock will be a timely reminder of his quality to IPL teams ahead of the new season. He was not retained by Delhi Capitals for the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old didn’t get many chances last season and played only 3 matches for Delhi Capitals. He scored 32 runs for them at a strike rate of 110.34 last year.

But Alex Carey is in great form this year. He’s 3rd on the top scorers list in BBL 2020-21 and has 381 runs to his name at an average of 38.10. Referring to Alex Carey’s knock, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting claimed that he may still buy him back in the auction next month.

With Carey in sublime touch in the BBL, IPL franchises looking for an attacking wicket-keeper batsman, will surely sit up and take notice.