[Watch] Alex Hales and Shadab Khan collide while trying to take Kieron Pollard’s catch in PSL 2024

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan and Alex Hales ended up in a massive collision while trying to take Kieron Pollard’s catch against Karachi Kings during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) game at the National Stadium on Wednesday, February 29. The right-handed batter finished with an unbeaten 48 runs off just 28 balls, smashing one six and two boundaries to take Karachi to a respectable total.

The incident took place off the last ball of Karachi Kings’ innings. Hunain Shah bowled a full toss, which Pollard hit down the ground. Hales and Shadab took off from long-off and long-on, respectively to complete the catch. Hales got his hands on the ball but ended up colliding with Shadab and resultantly, spilled the catch.

Both players fell to the ground and the physio rushed to check them. Luckily for Islamabad United, the duo got up and things looked fine.

Colin Munro helps Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 7 wickets in PSL 2024 clash

A clinical batting performance from Colin Munro helped Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets in the PSL clash on Wednesday. Chasing 166, Munro smashed 82 runs off 47 balls, hitting four sixes and eight boundaries. Alex Hales and Agha Salman also chipped in with 47 (35) and 25 (17), respectively.

Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Mohammad Nawaz bagged one wicket apiece for Karachi Kings.

Earlier, Karachi Kings put up 165/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Apart from Pollard, Shan Masood, Irfan Khan, and Leus du Plooy chipped in with 27 (30), 27 (22) and 24 (15), respectively. Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, and Hunain Shah bagged one wicket apiece for Islamabad.

With the win, Islamabad United rose to fourth place in the PSL 2024 points table, while Karachi slipped to fifth. The Karachi Kings will next face Quetta Gladiators on Thursday, February 29. Meanwhile, Islamabad United will also lock horns with the same team on Saturday, March 2.

