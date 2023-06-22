[Watch] Ali Khan's savvy mouth-tape celebration after stunning return catch against Netherlands at the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

USA pacer Ali Khan marked his return from suspension with a cheeky celebration as he dismissed Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh in their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier fixture on Thursday (June 22).

Khan, 32, was banned for two games following his breach of the ICC Code of Conduct in USA's final World Cup Qualifier Play-off match against Jersey on April 4. The lanky right-arm pacer picked up his career-best figures 7/32 in the fixture, leading his team to a sensational 25-run victory that helped them qualify for the World Cup qualifiers.

Getting back to the dismissal, Khan bowled a full delivery outside off that the Indian-born Dutch opener Vikramjit Singh was tempted to drive at, sending it right back to the bowler, who took an excellent reflex catch after a slight juggle.

His mouth-tape celebration after grabbing the catch felt like a cheeky dig at the ICC for his ban.

Here is a video of the dismissal and the celebration by Ali Khan:

Ali Khan missed the opening two matches of the World Cup Qualifiers for the USA against the West Indies and Nepal while serving his two-match ban. The side suffered defeats in both fixtures, losing by 39 runs and six wickets, respectively.

Coming into the Netherlands game on the brink of elimination, the USA scored only 211/8 in their 50 overs.

Meanwhile, Netherlands are yet to open their account on the points table after losing their first game against Zimbabwe.

A look at Ali Khan's cricketing career

Pakistan-born Ali Ali Khan moved to the USA at the age of 19 and made his List-A debut for the ICC Americas team on January 2016.

The 32-year-old was first named in the United States T20 squad for their series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in February 2019 but did not play a single game due to injury concerns.

The talented right-arm pacer finally made his International debut for the USA in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament in April 2019. Ali Khan debuted in T20I two years later against Panama in November 2021.

In his young international career thus far, Ali Khan has picked up 14 ODI wickets in seven games and five T20I scalps in six matches.

Khan has also represented various franchises around the World in T20 Leagues, including becoming the first USA player to be picked up in the IPL auction - by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2020.

Over the years, Khan has been a star in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), starring for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in 2016-17 before moving to the Trinidad Knight Riders.

Khan has also featured in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Khulna Titans, Karachi Kings, and Islamabad United.

He boasts impressive overall T20 numbers, picking up 53 wickets in 49 games at an average of 25.84, with best bowling figures of 4/6.

