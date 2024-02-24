[Watch] Alice Capsey distraught as S Sajana smashes last-ball six to hand MI thrilling win over DC in Match 1 of WPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) debutant S Sajana has made a memorable impact already in the WPL 2024 season. She smashed a six off the only ball she faced to hand her team a last-gasp win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23.

DC bowler Alice Capsey had 12 runs to defend in the final over. She did a brilliant job picking up a couple of wickets to bring the equation down to five runs needed off the last ball. However, Sajana showed no nerves whatsoever on the big stage and delivered the knockout punch.

Dancing down the track to Capsey, S Sajana deposited the ball over the long-on boundary and sent the Mumbai Indians dugout into delirium. She was so thrilled by the shot that she picked up non-striker Amanjot Kaur in joy.

The emotions were completely contrasting at the other end as Alice Capsey was on her knees in disbelief. Here's the video of the drama on the final ball:

Mumbai's lower middle order wasn't fully tested during the WPL 2023 season and it almost seemed like they were dependent heavily on their star all-rounders. However, such a win where their batting depth was tested will keep them in great stead moving forward.

Yastika Bhatia & Harmanpreet Kaur set up MI's chase

One of the main reasons why Mumbai Indians opted to chase was the dew that they thought would potentially make batting easier. Yastika Bhatia flew out of the blocks in the chase of 172 runs. She ensured Mumbai didn't feel the pinch of losing their star batters Hayley Matthews (0) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (19) early in the powerplay.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joined Yastika at the crease and their partnership of 56 runs for the third wicket consolidated Mumbai's chase. After Yastika was dismissed for a well-made 57 off 45 balls, Harmanpreet took center stage and got her team to the brink of victory.

It looked to be all over for the Mumbai Indians once Harmanpreet was dismissed for 55, but S Sajana showed why she was rated so highly with a last-ball six. This was Mumbai's sixth successive win in chases and they are yet to lose a WPL game when set a target by the opposition.

