[Watch] Alyssa Healy engages in banter with husband Mitchell Starc in commentary box during AUS-W vs SA-W 2nd ODI

Australia Women’s captain Alyssa Healy engaged in fun banter with husband Mitchell Starc, who was in the commentary box, during the second ODI against South Africa in Sydney on Wednesday, February 7.

That came as Starc posed a question to skipper Healy regarding the line and length of Australian pacer Megan Schutt and Kim Garth. Healy backed her bowlers to work on their natural line and length and fulfill the roles asked within the team.

Replying to Starc, she made it clear, in a funny banter note, that unless her bowlers are scanned under the 'ultra critical' analysis scale, she felt they did well in the game.

“Mitch Starc tried to ask Alyssa Healy what he must have thought was a good question...And Healy was having none of it.”

Starc and Healy are married since 2016 and often attend each other's matches.

South Africa Women beat Alyssa Healy and Co. by 80 runs in second ODI

A clinical all-round performance helped South Africa Women beat Australia Women by 80 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday. With the win, the Laura Wolvaart-led side leveled the three-match series 1-1.

Batting first, SA Women put up 229/6 in their allotted 45 overs, reduced due to rain. Marizanne Kapp starred with the bat, scoring 75 runs off 87 balls, including 12 boundaries. Anneke Bosch and Chloe Tryon also chipped in with scores of 44 (46) and 37*(36), respectively.

Megan Schutt and Ashleigh Gardner emerged as the pick of the Australian bowlers, bagging two wickets apiece. Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland also picked up one wicket each.

In response, the Alyssa Healy-led side were bundled out for 149 in 29.3 overs. Garth top scored with an unbeaten 42 off 48 deliveries, while Gardner contributed 35 off 52. Together, the duo shared an 87-run partnership for the ninth wicket but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Kapp starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with figures of 3/12, while Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz Mari Marx and Nadine de Klerk bagged two wickets apiece.

Australia Women had won the first ODI by eight wickets, thanks to Alana King (3/19) and Beth Mooney (52* off 34).

The two teams will next play in the series decider at the same venue on Saturday (February 10).

