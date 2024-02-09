[Watch] Alzarri Joseph gives death stare as two fielders look at each other instead of attempting the catch in Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph lost his cool during the first T20I against Australia in Hobart on Friday (February 9). That came the two fielders at deep backward square and deep mid-wicket kept looking at each other. In the process, Tim David got a reprieve in the 19th over of the Australian innings.

Joseph bowled a low fill toss and David ended up to-edging the slog but escaped. The fielders waited for each other to cover 15 yards and take the catch. The bowler came up with a long stare at the fielders for not attempting the catch.

“If looks could kill... Alzarri Joseph was NOT happy with this fielding effort”

To add fuel to the fire, David smashed him for a boundary off the next ball.

Joseph finished his spell with 2/46 in his four overs. He recently bagged seven wickets in two Tests and returned with three scalps in his two ODIs against Australia.

David Warner helps Australia set 214-run target for West Indies

A clinical batting display from David Warner helped Australia post 213/7 in their allotted 20 overs against West Indies on Friday. The left-handed batter smashed 70 runs off 36 balls, including one six and 12 boundaries. Josh Inglis and Tim David also chipped in with scores of 39 (25) and 37*(17), respectively.

Andre Russell emerged as the pick of the West Indies bowlers, returning with figures of 3/42. Jason Holder and Romario Shephard bagged one wicket apiece.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 16/0 in 1.1 overs.

The two teams will next lock horns in the second T20I at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, February 11.

Australia and West Indies recently tied the two-match Test series 1-1. The Aussies then completed a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series.

