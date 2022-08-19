[Watch] "Amazing wrist work by momma bear" - Shreyas Iyer shares adorable video of his mother shadow batting

Shreyas Iyer is currently enjoying some time off from cricket following the completion of India's tour of the West Indies. The right-handed batter is unwinding by spending some with his family in Mumbai.

The cricketer gave fans a glimpse of what he's up to during his break by posting a couple of Instagram stories earlier today (August 19). Shreyas' mother, Rohini, can be seen shadow batting in the videos shared by him. Iyer captioned the post:

"Amazing wrist work by momma bear."

Iyer was in stunning form during India's ODI series in West Indies, scoring 161 runs in three games at an impressive average of 53.66.

However, he struggled to perform consistently in the subsequent five-match T20I series against the Men in Maroon. Iyer managed just 98 runs from his four appearances in the rubber, with an ordinary strike rate of 119.51.

Iyer isn't a part of the Men in Blue's squad for the ongoing 50-over series in Zimbabwe as India have rested most of their senior players for the assignment.

Shreyas Iyer didn't find a spot in India's 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a 15-member squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022. Shreyas Iyer was a notable absentee from the squad for the continental tournament.

The return of senior batters like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, along with the fantastic form of Deepak Hooda, could have led to Iyer's omission. However, the player has been named as one of the reserves for the competition.

The Asia Cup 2022 is set to be played in the UAE from August 27 this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side will open their campaign with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

Here's India's full squad for the tournament:

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel.

